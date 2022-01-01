Brokerages Set Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8) PT at €94.38

Shares of Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €94.38 ($107.24).

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($80.68) price objective on Bechtle in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €57.00 ($64.77) price objective on Bechtle in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($71.59) price objective on Bechtle in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Baader Bank set a €70.00 ($79.55) price objective on Bechtle in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($81.82) price objective on Bechtle in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Get Bechtle alerts:

ETR:BC8 traded up €0.58 ($0.66) on Wednesday, hitting €62.94 ($71.52). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,276. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €63.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of €94.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.74. Bechtle has a one year low of €49.15 ($55.85) and a one year high of €69.56 ($79.05).

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Bechtle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bechtle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.