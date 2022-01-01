Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Receives $76.66 Average Price Target from Analysts

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.66.

TCNNF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

OTCMKTS TCNNF traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.01. 324,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,020. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.52. Trulieve Cannabis has a 12-month low of $23.10 and a 12-month high of $53.73.

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13).

Trulieve Cannabis Company Profile

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. engages in the provision of medical cannabis products and services. It cultivates and produces its products in-house and distributes to its branded stores, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. The company was founded on September 17, 1940 and is headquartered in Quincy, FL.

