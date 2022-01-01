Tranchess (CHESS) Price Reaches $1.90

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 1st. One Tranchess coin can now be purchased for $1.90 or 0.00004027 BTC on major exchanges. Tranchess has a market cap of $102.91 million and approximately $33.24 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tranchess has traded down 4.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tranchess alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,205.44 or 0.99925367 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.33 or 0.00074788 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004880 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006012 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00033125 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $533.10 or 0.01128479 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00024249 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tranchess Profile

CHESS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,092,064 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tranchess

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tranchess should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tranchess using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CHESSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Tranchess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tranchess and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.