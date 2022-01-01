Pundi X NEM Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (NPXSXEM)

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 1st. One Pundi X NEM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Pundi X NEM has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar. Pundi X NEM has a total market capitalization of $11.83 million and approximately $6,296.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pundi X NEM alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00058451 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,705.53 or 0.07843932 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.40 or 0.00074927 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,279.93 or 1.00083041 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00053290 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007787 BTC.

Pundi X NEM Coin Profile

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,748,244,754 coins and its circulating supply is 44,748,244,753 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pundi X NEM’s official website is pundix.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X NEM

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X NEM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pundi X NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NPXSXEMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X NEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X NEM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.