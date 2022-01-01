Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $9.92 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 1.0% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $171.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.41. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $136.02 and a 52 week high of $172.73.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

