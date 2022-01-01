Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 3,538 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,538 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $6,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 129,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 276,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,798,000 after purchasing an additional 42,302 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 70,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000.

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $53.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.33 and its 200 day moving average is $53.67. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $52.62 and a one year high of $54.80.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

