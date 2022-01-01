Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $241.44 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $189.76 and a twelve month high of $243.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $238.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.22.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

