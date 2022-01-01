Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.58 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 31.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,219 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $4,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 229.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.4% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 68.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 35.8% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFG stock opened at $110.29 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.66.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

