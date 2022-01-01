Smith Salley & Associates Purchases 667 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,217 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises about 1.2% of Smith Salley & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Accenture were worth $15,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,327,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,466,412,000 after acquiring an additional 157,577 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,619,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,098 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,181,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,992,899,000 after acquiring an additional 323,633 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,238,617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,428,662,000 after buying an additional 303,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,357,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,284,413,000 after buying an additional 55,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACN. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Cowen lifted their price target on Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.43.

NYSE:ACN opened at $414.55 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $241.73 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $374.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $340.43. The firm has a market cap of $262.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total value of $1,780,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total value of $758,806.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,057 shares of company stock valued at $9,123,550 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

