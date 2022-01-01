Smith Salley & Associates Purchases 99 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Markel were worth $10,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 84 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. 76.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,234.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,257.96 and a 200-day moving average of $1,242.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $942.44 and a 12 month high of $1,343.56.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.84 by $4.70. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Markel had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 6.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 58.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 25 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,251.30 per share, with a total value of $31,282.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,295.82, for a total transaction of $1,943,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,188,208. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,292.50.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

