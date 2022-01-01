Smith Salley & Associates Boosts Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,806 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $7,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $104.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.56 and a 52-week high of $108.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 101.55%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DUK. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.08.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

