Smith Salley & Associates Lowers Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Smith Salley & Associates cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 285.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 256.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $458.17 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $335.60 and a 12 month high of $467.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $448.00 and a 200 day moving average of $424.17.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.