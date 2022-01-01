Pendal Group Ltd Buys 1,000 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $4,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $352.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $343.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $329.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $226.79 and a one year high of $357.90. The stock has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 51.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($1.28). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $360.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 121.51%.

In related news, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 11,985 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total transaction of $4,103,544.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John Farias sold 5,040 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.61, for a total value of $1,716,674.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,157 shares of company stock valued at $26,885,395. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Scotiabank lowered Essex Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $363.00 to $338.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $333.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.17.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

