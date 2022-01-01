Pendal Group Ltd Sells 93,946 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 240,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 93,946 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $10,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.9% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 864,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,858,000 after purchasing an additional 55,612 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 15.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 33,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 11.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 28,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 17.4% in the second quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 37,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 9.7% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,509,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,255,000 after acquiring an additional 221,386 shares in the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $59.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.34. The firm has a market cap of $331.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PFE shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Independent Research raised shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

