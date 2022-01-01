XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Bought by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,276 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in XPeng were worth $7,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XPEV. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of XPeng by 420.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 88.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of XPeng during the second quarter worth about $100,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of XPeng during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of XPeng during the third quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

XPEV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

XPEV stock opened at $50.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. XPeng Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.73 and a 1 year high of $60.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.46. The firm has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a PE ratio of -60.64 and a beta of 7.83.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 28.56% and a negative return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $887.72 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

