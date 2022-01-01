Pendal Group Ltd Has $14.28 Million Stock Position in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,839 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd owned about 0.12% of QIAGEN worth $14,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in QIAGEN by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in QIAGEN by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 108,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of QIAGEN by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of QIAGEN by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of QIAGEN by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 15,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QGEN opened at $55.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.23. QIAGEN has a 1-year low of $45.58 and a 1-year high of $59.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $534.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.35 million. QIAGEN had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that QIAGEN will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QGEN. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of QIAGEN from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of QIAGEN to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QIAGEN presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.09.

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

