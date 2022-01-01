Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 7,843 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,507 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,843 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARCC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 29.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $21.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.32. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $21.74.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.01 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 90.29% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $515,067.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ARCC shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.84.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

