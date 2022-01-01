Brokerages Set PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Target Price at $54.78

Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.78.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PDCE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Truist reduced their target price on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

NASDAQ:PDCE traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $48.78. 521,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,867. PDC Energy has a 12 month low of $20.09 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 118.98 and a beta of 3.20.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $704.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PDC Energy will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.07%.

In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $99,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,313,054 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDCE. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 258.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in PDC Energy by 203.7% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,151 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in PDC Energy by 282.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,673 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

