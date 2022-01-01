Financial Advocates Investment Management Invests $413,000 in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 18,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 26,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 186.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $133.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.01 and its 200 day moving average is $136.51. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

