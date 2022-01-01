Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Receives $19.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MNR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. B. Riley cut shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

MNR traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.01. The stock had a trading volume of 437,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,810. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 47.75 and a beta of 0.73. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a twelve month low of $16.09 and a twelve month high of $21.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a current ratio of 8.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.52.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.33). Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 42.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monmouth Real Estate Investment will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNR. FMR LLC boosted its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 132,971,100.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,711 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 98,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 48,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

About Monmouth Real Estate Investment

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

