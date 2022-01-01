Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Receives $187.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $187.50.

HRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Herc from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Herc from $143.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Herc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $222.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Herc from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of HRI stock traded up $2.72 on Wednesday, hitting $156.55. 162,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,979. Herc has a twelve month low of $61.19 and a twelve month high of $203.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.99.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.04. Herc had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $550.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Herc’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Herc will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 87,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.63, for a total value of $16,062,673.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 29,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total value of $5,404,784.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,622 shares of company stock worth $35,259,811. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Herc by 16.2% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Herc during the third quarter worth approximately $1,287,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Herc in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Herc in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,264,000. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

