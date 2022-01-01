Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Receives $44.82 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.82.
TSHA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.
In other news, Director Paul B. Manning purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.54 per share, with a total value of $250,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R.A. Session II purchased 42,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.44 per share, with a total value of $528,923.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TSHA traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.65. 82,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,137. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $33.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.56.
Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.33). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.28) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -4.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile
Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.
Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.