Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Receives $44.82 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.82.

TSHA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

In other news, Director Paul B. Manning purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.54 per share, with a total value of $250,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R.A. Session II purchased 42,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.44 per share, with a total value of $528,923.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 138.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 310.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. 45.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSHA traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.65. 82,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,137. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $33.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.56.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.33). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.28) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

