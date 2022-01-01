Analysts Set Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target at $346.40

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $346.40.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $354.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $366.67 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $383.33 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $306.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $4.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $359.30. 1,157,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,616,532. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $348.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.09. Intuitive Surgical has a 52-week low of $227.47 and a 52-week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,037,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.66, for a total transaction of $510,508.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,978 shares of company stock valued at $14,543,744 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,202,933 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,463,385,000 after acquiring an additional 60,961 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,925,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,873,678,000 after acquiring an additional 88,010 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.2% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,528,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,826,220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687,456 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,744,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,363,303,000 after acquiring an additional 109,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,320,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,973,724,000 after acquiring an additional 37,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Further Reading: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.