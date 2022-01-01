Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 5,692 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,692 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CCL. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 389,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,739,000 after acquiring an additional 9,539 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 18,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $511,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5,701.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 19,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.39.

NYSE CCL opened at $20.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.57 and a 200-day moving average of $22.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.16. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $16.32 and a 52 week high of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 45.28%. Equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

