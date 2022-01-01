Pendal Group Ltd Purchases New Position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 67,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,886,000. Pendal Group Ltd owned approximately 0.37% of Enstar Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Enstar Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enstar Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Enstar Group by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Enstar Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Enstar Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ESGR opened at $247.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.42. Enstar Group Limited has a 1 year low of $194.21 and a 1 year high of $269.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($9.59) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $202.94 million during the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 80.75%.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business.

