Pendal Group Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Pendal Group Ltd lowered its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 8.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 601,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,576 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $22,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AQUA. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 12.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 9.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $46.75 on Friday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $49.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 111.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.24.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $425.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Evoqua Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Evoqua Water Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers tailored services and solutions in collaboration with the customers backed by life-cycle services including on-demand water, outsourced water, recycle or reuse, and emergency response service alternatives to improve operational reliability, performance, and environmental compliance.

