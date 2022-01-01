Cullen Capital Management LLC Sells 3,140 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Cullen Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 36.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,140 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cabot were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cabot by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,194,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $352,651,000 after buying an additional 1,254,231 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cabot by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,768,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $328,382,000 after buying an additional 371,757 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cabot by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,220,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,271,000 after buying an additional 265,802 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cabot by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,808,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $102,944,000 after buying an additional 441,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Cabot by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,319,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $75,135,000 after buying an additional 38,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot alerts:

Shares of Cabot stock opened at $56.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.60. Cabot Co. has a twelve month low of $42.72 and a twelve month high of $65.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.64.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. Cabot had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Cabot’s payout ratio is 34.10%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CBT. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cabot from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cabot from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cabot in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cabot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.57.

About Cabot

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

Featured Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.