HeartBout Market Capitalization Achieves $150,807.02 (HB)

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 1st. One HeartBout coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HeartBout has a market capitalization of $150,807.02 and approximately $56.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HeartBout has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00042286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007007 BTC.

About HeartBout

HeartBout (CRYPTO:HB) is a coin. Its launch date was March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com . HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

HeartBout Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeartBout should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HeartBout using one of the exchanges listed above.

