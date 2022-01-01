Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Sold by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,977,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,606,000 after purchasing an additional 286,716 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 12.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 579,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,465,000 after buying an additional 65,861 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 18.9% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 49,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 7,893 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,599.7% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 304,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after acquiring an additional 11,209 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HST opened at $17.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.64. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.16 and a 12-month high of $19.02. The company has a current ratio of 12.04, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.51 and a beta of 1.32.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HST shares. TheStreet raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Argus raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Compass Point upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.04.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $121,936.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

