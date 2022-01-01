Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

Cullen Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,530 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Great Western Bancorp worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GWB opened at $33.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.17. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.02 and a 1-year high of $37.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.56.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $109.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.27 million. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 41.34% and a return on equity of 17.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.45%.

GWB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. DA Davidson lowered Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

