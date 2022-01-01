Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,464 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Union Pacific by 0.9% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,270 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors increased its position in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,419 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 2.2% in the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.20.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $251.93 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $193.14 and a 12 month high of $253.33. The company has a market cap of $161.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.00.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

