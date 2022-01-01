16,077 Shares in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Purchased by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.1% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PKG stock opened at $136.15 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $124.78 and a 12-month high of $156.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.39 and its 200 day moving average is $138.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.90.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 50.96%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PKG shares. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Truist began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.10.

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

