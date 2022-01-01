PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lessened its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,996 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 36,888 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,083 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PPG. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.97.

PPG Industries stock opened at $172.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.34. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $132.10 and a one year high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 39.66%.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

