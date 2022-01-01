Conning Inc. Sells 610 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Conning Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.17.

In other Aflac news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $569,312.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $571,971.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 59,520 shares of company stock worth $3,413,816 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AFL opened at $58.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $42.96 and a 12-month high of $59.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

