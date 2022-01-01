Conning Inc. Lowers Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Conning Inc. cut its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the third quarter worth about $5,722,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the second quarter worth about $281,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 33.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,655,000 after buying an additional 18,189 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter valued at about $407,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total transaction of $8,479,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total value of $3,276,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $374.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $341.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.75, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.19. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $212.22 and a fifty-two week high of $377.36.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. The company had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.58%.

Several research firms have commented on PSA. Citigroup raised shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.54.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

