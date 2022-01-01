Conning Inc. Cuts Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Conning Inc. decreased its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American International Group in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in American International Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,674,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,721,000 after buying an additional 117,205 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in American International Group by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 157,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,633,000 after buying an additional 15,412 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,959,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $188,463,000 after buying an additional 276,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total transaction of $407,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $56.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.80 and a 1-year high of $62.54.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.09%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AIG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on American International Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.07.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

