Litecoin Plus Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.00 (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. Litecoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $85,349.54 and $1.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0310 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,967.92 or 0.99964641 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.00 or 0.00074487 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004909 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006051 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00033122 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004018 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $565.98 or 0.01204618 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00024251 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

LCP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

