Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 36,095 Shares of PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,095 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in PEDEVCO were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in PEDEVCO during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of PEDEVCO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of PEDEVCO by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 60,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 25,510 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PEDEVCO by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 28,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PEDEVCO by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 592,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 35,286 shares in the last quarter. 7.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Simon G. Kukes purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $212,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Simon G. Kukes purchased 58,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.12 per share, with a total value of $65,263.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PED opened at $1.06 on Friday. PEDEVCO Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $3.50. The company has a market cap of $89.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.02.

PEDEVCO Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It focuses on oil and natural gas shale plays and conventional oil and natural gas plays. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

