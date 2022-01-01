Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Lowers Stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OGN. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 4.4% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 56.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 16.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 51.2% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 51.4% in the third quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OGN. Zacks Investment Research raised Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

Shares of OGN stock opened at $30.45 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $38.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.12.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

