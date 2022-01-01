Xponance Inc. Lowers Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Xponance Inc. decreased its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $3,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DDOG. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Datadog by 128.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 39,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after buying an additional 22,026 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 208,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,682,000 after purchasing an additional 57,644 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 712,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,188,000 after purchasing an additional 32,794 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the period. 58.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 145,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.72, for a total value of $26,580,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shardul Shah sold 13,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $2,404,068.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,595,109 shares of company stock worth $438,320,693 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DDOG. Barclays upped their price target on Datadog from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Datadog from $173.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on Datadog from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Datadog from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Datadog from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.67.

DDOG opened at $178.11 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.73 and a 12-month high of $199.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.83. The company has a market capitalization of $55.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,272.12 and a beta of 1.04.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $270.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

