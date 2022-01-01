Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 184.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,865 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $4,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 96.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 73.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total transaction of $81,012.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total transaction of $988,593.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EXR opened at $226.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.30. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.56 and a 52-week high of $228.84.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $351.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.35 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 49.09% and a return on equity of 22.72%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.11%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $188.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.38.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

