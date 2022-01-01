Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. reduced its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,014 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 6,630 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,932,435 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,854,963,000 after buying an additional 14,464,226 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,422,655 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,539,165,000 after buying an additional 3,948,847 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 46,988,924 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,528,550,000 after buying an additional 1,389,212 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,684,071 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $619,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,548,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $577,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on FCX shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $41.73 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.71 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The firm has a market cap of $61.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.41%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

