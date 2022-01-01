The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 44.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 75,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,440 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $5,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,187,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670,450 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 8.5% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Charles Schwab by 11.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,417,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,714,000 after buying an additional 1,538,627 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA grew its position in Charles Schwab by 9.9% in the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 22,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,038,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,578,000 after buying an additional 6,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

In related news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,977 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $2,343,002.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $19,893,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,267,428 shares of company stock valued at $103,209,568. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $84.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.03. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $86.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

