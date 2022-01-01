Xponance Inc. Raises Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 649.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,710 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 102,013 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $5,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,190,012 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,882,000 after purchasing an additional 115,719 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 86,832 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $60.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.48 and its 200 day moving average is $53.26. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $34.11 and a 1 year high of $60.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

LKQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on LKQ to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

