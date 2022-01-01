Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Position Cut by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. trimmed its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $4,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,923,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,401,000 after buying an additional 3,691,508 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,656,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,518,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,210,000 after buying an additional 1,339,135 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,994,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,221,000 after buying an additional 1,102,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,677,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,359 shares during the period. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HLT shares. Argus upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.33.

NYSE HLT opened at $155.99 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.57 and a 1-year high of $156.97. The company has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a PE ratio of 1,199.92 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.39.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company’s revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 10,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $1,521,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total value of $417,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,722 shares of company stock worth $31,207,817 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

