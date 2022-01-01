Smith Salley & Associates Has $3.12 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 7.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,481 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in NIKE were worth $3,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NKE. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.81.

NIKE stock opened at $166.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $263.81 billion, a PE ratio of 43.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.92. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.44 and a twelve month high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $1,696,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 260,126 shares of company stock valued at $42,122,747 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

