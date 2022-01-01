Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Has $31.70 Million Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lowered its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 887,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,554 shares during the quarter. Mosaic makes up 4.8% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC owned 0.23% of Mosaic worth $31,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MOS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 149.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MOS opened at $39.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.75. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $22.05 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 6.40%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

In related news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $1,259,064,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

