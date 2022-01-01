Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Grows Holdings in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,938,674 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,547 shares during the quarter. Orange comprises 3.2% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Orange were worth $20,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Orange in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Orange during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Orange during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Orange during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Orange by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

ORAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Orange in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE ORAN opened at $10.55 on Friday. Orange S.A. has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $13.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.3382 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 6.9%.

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

