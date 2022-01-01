Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Receives $88.64 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.64.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEM. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEM. FMR LLC grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 95.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,177,606 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $736,384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933,523 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,836,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 25.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,858,742 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $293,529,000 after acquiring an additional 972,443 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,135,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,866,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEM traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $53.14. 2,018,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,512,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.79. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of $47.07 and a 52 week high of $76.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.34.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $974.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.03%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

