2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Receives $44.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.25.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TWOU shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of 2U from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of 2U from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of 2U from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 2U from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Get 2U alerts:

NASDAQ:TWOU traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.07. 518,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,255. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. 2U has a fifty-two week low of $19.66 and a fifty-two week high of $59.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.92.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.35. 2U had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $232.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. Research analysts predict that 2U will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other 2U news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 55,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $1,913,913.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $103,243.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of 2U by 3.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 76,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of 2U by 25.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 907,746 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,472,000 after buying an additional 184,339 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of 2U during the third quarter valued at about $365,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 2U by 79.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of 2U by 448.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 12,372 shares during the last quarter.

About 2U

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.